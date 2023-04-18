ISRG Stock Rockets On Massive Growth In Robotic Surgery Procedures

Late Tuesday, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share on $1.7 billion in first-quarter sales. In response, ISRG stock surged.







The number of procedures performed using Intuitive Surgical’s robotic surgery system, da Vinci, surged 26%. This number is key as it indicated growth in sales of one-time tools and instruments.

On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected the robotic surgery giant to earn $1.20 per share and report $1.59 billion in sales.

During the year-earlier period, Intuitive Surgical earnings were $1.13 per share on $1.49 billion in sales.

Intuitive Surgical didn’t provide a full-year outlook in its earnings release. ISRG stock analysts currently predict adjusted income of $5.30 per share and $6.9 billion in sales.

In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, ISRG stock jumped 8.3% near 291.60. Shares are forming a cup base with a buy point at 285.19, according to MarketSmith.com.

