ISRG Stock Pops; How This Robotic Surgeon Weathered Omicron For A Quarterly Beat

Late Thursday, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported adjusted profit of $1.30 per share on $1.55 billion in fourth-quarter sales. In response, ISRG stock popped.







On average, ISRG stock analysts polled by FactSet expected the robotic surgery giant to earn $1.28 per share on $1.52 billion in sales. The company recently preannounced an estimated $1.55 billion in sales.

In the year-earlier period, Intuitive Surgical earnings were $1.19 per share on $1.33 billion in sales.

The company didn’t offer guidance for 2022. Analysts projected earnings of $5.55 per share and $6.41 billion in sales.

In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, ISRG stock jumped 2.5% near 300.10. Shares closed the regular session down a fraction at 292.73.

More to follow.

