ISRG Stock Dives: How Covid Took A Swipe At Robotic Surgery Giant Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) late Thursday reported adjusted income of $1.14 per share on $1.52 billion in second-quarter sales. In response, ISRG stock plummeted.







On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Intuitive Surgical to earn $1.20 per share on $1.56 billion in sales. The robotic surgery giant called out the Covid pandemic and recent resurgence as having an impact on its business.

In the year-earlier period, Intuitive Surgical reported $1.30 in adjusted earnings per share and $1.46 billion in sales.

In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, ISRG stock plunged 13% to near 195. Intuitive Surgical stock closed up 2.5% to 224.75.

More to follow.

Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.

