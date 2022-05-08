Israeli police officer stabbed in neck in Jerusalem

A 24-year-old Israeli police officer was stabbed in the neck outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, officials said.

His attacker, a Palestinian teen, was shot by nearby Israeli cops, police said.

The officer was “moderately wounded,” while the suspect is in serious condition, authorities said.

Israeli soldiers secure the area around Damascus gate to Jerusalem’s Old city, following an incident by the gate on May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli police officer wipes his brow near the site of a stabbing at Damascus Gate. AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Israeli police officers and paramedics carry a person from a border police checkpoint tower in Damascus Gate AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

The wounded cop was questioning the 19-year-old suspect in a police booth at the Old City’s Damascus Gate entrance when the officer was stabbed, the Times of Israel reported.

The cop was conscious when fellow officers found him laying on the stairs of the booth and immediately got him to a nearby hospital.

A witness claimed to hear police shoot at least seven shots at the cop’s alleged attacker, Haaretz said.

The wounded cop was questioning the 19-year-old suspect in a police booth at the Old City’s Damascus Gate entrance when the officer was stabbed. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

The Israel-based Association of Civil Rights has called out Israeli police on multiple occasions for “improper police conduct” and “brutality” at the Damascus Gate, demanding cops “curb the excessive force that they are directing toward Palestinians” in the area.

The area is an important landmark to Palestinians and East Jerusalem residents and is a traditional meeting place.

With Post Wires