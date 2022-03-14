Israeli government hit by massive apparent cyber attack

Israel’s cyber protection agency declared a state of emergency Monday as the country’s government websites went down in an apparent online attack.

A source with Israel’s defense forces said the cyber attack was the largest ever carried out against Israel, according to the newspaper Haaretz.

The cyber assault took down websites for the nation’s interior, health, justice and welfare ministries, as well as that of the prime minister’s office. All are pages on Israel’s gov.il domain.

As of Monday night Jerusalem time, some access had reportedly been restored.

Israeli officials suspected the attack was the work of another country but told Haaretz they could not yet determine who was responsible.

Government officials said they were checking with Israeli power and water companies to see if they had been affected, though Israel’s utility websites appeared to be functioning normally.