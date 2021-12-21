Israel set to begin offering fourth dose of COVID shot

An Israeli government health ministry panel on Tuesday recommended the country begin offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people older than 60.

Senior health officials still need to sign off on the decision, but Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the newest vaccine campaign is likely to begin in the coming days.

Bennett hailed the recommendation as “great news that will help us overcome the Omicron wave that is spreading around the world.”

The prime minister also urged Israelis to get the fourth dose as soon as possible.

Israel was one of the first countries in the world to roll out the coronavirus vaccine earlier this year.

The country was the first globally to offer booster shots over the summer.

The fourth dose decision came the same day Israeli reported its first fatality linked to the Omicron variant.

