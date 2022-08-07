Israel, Palestinian militants reportedly reach cease-fire in Gaza

Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip agreed to a cease-fire Sunday following three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians.

Egyptian intelligence officials, who helped broker the truce, said it would begin at 11:30 p.m. local time.

The fighting was the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

Ahead of the cease-fire development, Israeli aircraft pummeled targets in the Gaza Strip, raising the Palestinian death toll, and militants fired repeated rounds of rockets that reached deep into Israel.

While Egyptian officials worked on an agreement, another seven people were killed in Gaza, bringing the Palestinian death toll to 36 since the start of the Israeli offensive Friday.

Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022. Israel and Islamic Jihad militants agreed to a cease-fire after three days of violence on Sunday. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians setting tires on fire to block a street near Nablus, Israel to protest the air strikes. Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

Among the dead were 11 children and four women. The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 311 people were wounded since Friday.

The Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, and the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war remained so long as no truce is reached.

Israel says some of the dead were killed by the terrorist group’s misfired rockets.

Palestinians marching in Ramallah to protest Israeli air strikes on August 7, 2022. Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

With Post wires