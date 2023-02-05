Islanders sign recently acquired star Bo Horvat to eight-year extension

Feb 4, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Central Division forward Cale Makar (8) of the Colorado Avalanche reaches for the puck against Pacific Division forward Bo Horvat (14) of the New York Islanders during the first period of a semifinal game during the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Islanders have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with forward Bo Horvat, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 30.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the deal is worth $68 million over the eight years, giving Horvat an average annual value of $8.5 million.

“First of all, whenever you make a transaction like that, the intent is to certainly sign him long-term or you wouldn’t do that,” said Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello.

“We were able to get it done, quite frankly, first thing this morning. When he came in, he had a conversation with his representatives and we signed him.”

Horvat, 27, has averaged over a point per game for Vancouver this season, tallying 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games.

The ninth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Horvat represented the Islanders in this weekend’s All-Star Game festivities, despite still playing for the Western Conference.

The two-time All-Star has been the Canucks captain for the last four seasons.