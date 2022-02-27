Islanders give injury updates on Mathew Barzal, Zdeno Chara

Mat Barzal shot follow-through white uniform Oilers in frame

The Islanders lost both Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara to injuries on Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena (still sounds weird).

On Sunday, the Isles announced that both are day-to-day.

Barzal suffered a lower-body injury, while Chara’s injury is an upper-body.

Both players will miss the game on Sunday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.

Barzal has 12 goals and 25 assists on the season, while Chara – who just set the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman – already has as many assists as he did last season (eight) in 10 fewer games.

The Islanders sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points, but do have six games in hand against the Washington Capitals, who hold the final playoff spot in the East with 65 points. The Isles have 33 games remaining, the most in the league.