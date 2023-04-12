Islanders control playoff fate, again, after Penguins fall to Blackhawks

Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) celebrates the 4-0 shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers with New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after the game at UBS Arena. / Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

After the Islanders squandered an opportunity to control their own playoff destiny, the Penguins gave it right back.

Pittsburgh, who could have jumped the Islanders in the standings by winning their final two games, fell to the Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) on Tuesday night, 5-2. It was a blow to the playoff hopes of the Penguins but a boon for the Islanders.

The Islanders, who were idle Tuesday, dropped an important game Monday night against the Washington Capitals. The loss allowed Pittsburgh, who had one more game to play than New York, to control their own destiny.

With the Penguins loss, the Islanders can now clinch a playoff spot with one point in their regular-season finale Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Buffalo Sabres, who were mathematically still in the hunt, were eliminated Tuesday night when they fell to the Devils.

The Islanders currently hold the second wild card spot and can finish with a maximum of 93 points. The Panthers, who clinched a playoff spot with Pittsburgh’s loss, can get to 94 points with a win Thursday night.

The Penguins can only get to 92 points and the Islanders own the first tiebreaker after winning their regular-season series. However, a loss Wednesday can still open up an opportunity for the Penguins who can retake the final wild card spot with a win in their final regular season game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

But it’s simple for the Islanders, get to overtime Wednesday and they’ll be playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2021-22 season.