Islanders’ Brock Nelson wins Accuracy Shooting title at NHL All-Star Skills competition

Feb 3, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) reacts during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Islanders center Brock Nelson proved to be the most accurate shooter during this year’s All-Star Game Skills competition.

The 31-year-old hit all four targets in just 12.419 seconds to defeat the Calgary Flames’ Nazem Kadri and pick up the NHL Accuracy Shooting title on Friday night.

Nelson, who has 46 points (19 goals) this season, bested the field of 10 players that included the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin and the Devils’ Jack Hughes. After the first round that tested the accuracy and timing of all 10 athletes, Nelson, Panarin, Kadri and the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid were the four finalists.

Kadri defeated McDavid in the first semifinal while Nelson bested Panarin in the second.

When asked if he ever thought he’d become the shooting accuracy champion, the veteran said he “wouldn’t believe it.”

“It’s cool,” Nelson added. “Fun to be here. Fun to have family here to experience it here with me.”

This is Nelson’s first NHL All-Star selection, and he’s joined by fellow Islander Ilya Sorokin, who teamed with Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the Tendy Tandem Skills event earlier in the evening.

Fans can watch Nelson when the 2023 NHL All-Star Game plays out Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.