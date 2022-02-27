Islam Makhachev finishes Bobby Green early to close in on lightweight title shot

On Saturday night, Islam Makhachev took another step towards the UFC lightweight title once held by his childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in his fellow Dagestani’s corner to oversee this TKO victory over Bobby Green.

Makhachev (21-1) extended his win streak to 10 and his run of stoppage victories to four, finishing Green in the first round with ground and pound after using his supreme wrestling skills to floor the American.

Green (29-13-1) had stepped in to face the No4-ranked Makhachev on short notice, replacing injured compatriot Beneil Dariush at the UFC’s Apex institute just two weeks after last fighting.

While Green’s sharp boxing abilities were on display in that bout – a decision win against Nasrat Haqparast – the veteran failed to mount any meaningful offence in Las Vegas on Saturday, with Makhachev dominating the 35-year-old before securing the stoppage at 3:23 of the opening frame.

A title shot could well be next for Makhachev, despite the 30-year-old having been denied the opportunity for a statement win against third-ranked Dariush.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks set to defend the belt against former interim title holder Justin Gaethje in May, with the winner of that fight possibly awaiting Makhachev later this year.

Full results

Islam Makhachev secured a first-round win against Bobby Ground with heavy ground and pound (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via first-round TKO (ground strikes, 3:23)

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov via second-round submission (armbar, 1:29)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez via second-round TKO (punches, 1:57)

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Zhu Rong via third-round submission (guillotine choke, 1:40)

Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:11)

Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Micheal Gillmore via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:02)

Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)