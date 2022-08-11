‘ISIS Beatle’ member Aine Davis arrested at London airport on terror charges

A member of the notorious ISIS execution squad dubbed “The Beatles” was arrested at London’s Luton Airport in England on Thursday.

Aine Davis, 38, touched down in the UK after spending over seven years behind bars in Turkey for being a member of the terrorist group.

After landing in England, Davis was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit. He remains in custody on terror charges at this time.

Davis is the fourth alleged member of the Islamic State cell called “The Beatles” — aptly nicknamed because of their British accents.

The four men left the UK to fight in Syria where they tortured and beheaded Western hostages and famously posted the harrowing videos online. Davis reportedly denied having any part in the group.

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit arrested Aine Davis at London Luton Airport. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“The CPS authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offenses in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement to The Post.

“Mr. Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offenses and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.”

British prosecutors said they originally authorized Davis’ charges under terrorism laws back in 2014.

After he landed on British soil Thursday, he was arrested on suspicion of breaching the Terrorism Act 2000, meaning he is being held on suspicion of fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

“The Beatles” squad group became infamous after videos emerged online which showed them ruthlessly beheading hostages, with US authorities believing they killed 27 in total.

Those murdered included journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, between 2012 and 2015. Other victims included two British aid workers and two Japanese journalists.

With Post wires