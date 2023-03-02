Isabela Merced Joins new ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: After playing Juliet in 20th Century’s Romeo & Juliet spin-off Rosaline, Isabela Merced and 20th Century are teaming up again on one of the studios iconic IPs. Sources tell The Hamden Journal, Merced is set to co-star opposite Cailee Spaeny in 20th Century’s new Alien movie.

Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing.

20th Century had no comment.

Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will be front and center, again reigning terror against the humans that cross their paths.

Merced recently starred as Juliet in the feature film Rosaline, 20th Century’s revisionist Romeo & Juliet tale opposite Kaitlyn Dever, streaming now on Hulu. She can be seen next as the lead in New Line’s Turtles All the Way Down, the upcoming film adaptation of John Green’s New York Times best-selling novel for HBOMax. She is also set to star alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web, based on the Marvel comics.

Merced most recently appeared in Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. She also starred in the Netflix original thriller motion picture Sweet Girl opposite Jason Momoa and was the voice of Lucky Prescott in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed.

She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.