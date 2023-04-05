Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2023 status report

Which of your favorite shows is a lock to return, and which is destined for cancellation?

Sure, hits like “Abbott Elementary” and “NCIS” will be back for new seasons, along with freshmen series including remakes of “Night Court,” “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum, P.I.” and new series like “Fire Country” and “Will Trent.” Meanwhile, long-running favorites “The Blacklist,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Goldbergs” and “Riverdale” are ending their runs, along with “A Million Little Things” and two medical dramas, “New Amsterdam” and “The Resident.”

But other sitcoms and dramas – from “The Good Doctor” to “S.W.A.T.” to “9-1-1,” are endangered, hovering “on the bubble” between renewal and cancellation. Networks are weighing their fates as they ready potential replacements and new fall schedules they’ll announce in mid-May.

USA TODAY’s 26th annual Save Our Shows poll asks you to weigh in on which you’d like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2023-24 schedules.

Here’s our status update for every series, grouped by those already renewed or highly likely to return; those canceled or on death’s door; and those hovering somewhere in between.

ABC

Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph in ABC’s

Renewed, or almost

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Conners

  • Grey’s Anatomy

  • The Rookie

  • Station 19

  • Will Trent

On the bubble

  • Alaska Daily

  • The Company You Keep

  • The Good Doctor

  • Home Economics

  • Not Dead Yet

  • The Rookie: Feds

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • A Million Little Things

  • Big Sky

  • The Goldbergs

CBS

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in

Renewed, or almost

  • Blue Bloods

  • Bob Hearts Abishola

  • CSI: Vegas

  • The Equalizer

  • FBI

  • FBI: International

  • FBI: Most Wanted

  • Fire Country

  • Ghosts

  • NCIS

  • NCIS: Hawai’i

  • The Neighborhood

  • So Help Me Todd

  • Young Sheldon

On the bubble

  • East New York

  • S.W.A.T.

  • True Lies

Canceled, or nearly dead

NBC

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

  • American Auto

  • Grand Crew

  • Lopez vs. Lopez

  • Young Rock

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • The Blacklist

  • New Amsterdam

Fox

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

  • Call Me Kat

  • Fantasy Island

  • 9-1-1

  • Welcome to Flatch

Canceled, or nearly dead

CW

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

  • All American: Homecoming

  • Gotham Knights

  • Superman & Lois

  • Walker

Canceled, or nearly dead

  • The Flash

  • Kung Fu

  • Nancy Drew

  • Riverdale

  • Stargirl

  • Walker: Independence

  • The Winchesters

