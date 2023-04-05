Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2023 status report

Which of your favorite shows is a lock to return, and which is destined for cancellation?

Sure, hits like “Abbott Elementary” and “NCIS” will be back for new seasons, along with freshmen series including remakes of “Night Court,” “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum, P.I.” and new series like “Fire Country” and “Will Trent.” Meanwhile, long-running favorites “The Blacklist,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Goldbergs” and “Riverdale” are ending their runs, along with “A Million Little Things” and two medical dramas, “New Amsterdam” and “The Resident.”

But other sitcoms and dramas – from “The Good Doctor” to “S.W.A.T.” to “9-1-1,” are endangered, hovering “on the bubble” between renewal and cancellation. Networks are weighing their fates as they ready potential replacements and new fall schedules they’ll announce in mid-May.

USA TODAY’s 26th annual Save Our Shows poll asks you to weigh in on which you’d like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2023-24 schedules.

Here’s our status update for every series, grouped by those already renewed or highly likely to return; those canceled or on death’s door; and those hovering somewhere in between.

ABC

Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph in ABC’s

Renewed, or almost

Abbott Elementary

The Conners

Grey’s Anatomy

The Rookie

Station 19

Will Trent

On the bubble

Alaska Daily

The Company You Keep

The Good Doctor

Home Economics

Not Dead Yet

The Rookie: Feds

Canceled, or nearly dead

A Million Little Things

Big Sky

The Goldbergs

CBS

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin in a scene from CBS’

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in

LL Cool J in CBS’

Renewed, or almost

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

CSI: Vegas

The Equalizer

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Fire Country

Ghosts

NCIS

NCIS: Hawai’i

The Neighborhood

So Help Me Todd

Young Sheldon

On the bubble

East New York

S.W.A.T.

True Lies

Canceled, or nearly dead

NBC

Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone and John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding in a revival of NBC’s 1984-92 comedy

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

American Auto

Grand Crew

Lopez vs. Lopez

Young Rock

Canceled, or nearly dead

The Blacklist

New Amsterdam

Fox

J. Harrison Ghee in

Mayim Bialik runs a cat-themed restaurant in

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

Call Me Kat

Fantasy Island

9-1-1

Welcome to Flatch

Canceled, or nearly dead

CW

Renewed, or almost

On the bubble

All American: Homecoming

Gotham Knights

Superman & Lois

Walker

Canceled, or nearly dead

The Flash

Kung Fu

Nancy Drew

Riverdale

Stargirl

Walker: Independence

The Winchesters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Favorite 2023 TV shows: Renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’?