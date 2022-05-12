Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

Which of your favorite shows is a lock to return, and which is destined for cancellation?

Major broadcast networks are weighing the fates of two dozen endangered sitcoms and dramas, hovering “on the bubble” between renewal and cancellation, as they ready potential replacements and new fall schedules they’ll announce in mid-May.

USA TODAY’s 25th annual Save Our Shows poll asked you to weigh in on which you’d like saved – and which dropped – as the networks set their 2022-23 schedules, and the results are here. Some, including ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and critically acclaimed freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” have already been renewed, while “Black-ish” and NBC’s “This Is Us” are nearing the finish line after long runs.

But 24 other shows are in limbo, awaiting their fates, from “Magnum P.I.” to “Young Rock” and “Batwoman.”

Here’s our status update for every current series, grouped by those already renewed or highly likely to return; those canceled or on death’s door; and those hovering somewhere in between.

(Excluded are CBS comedy “How We Roll,” which premiered March 31, and CW’s “In the Dark,” “Stargirl” and “Roswell, N.M.,” all beginning new seasons this summer.)

ABC

Renewed, or almost

Abbott Elementary

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Grey’s Anatomy

The Rookie

Station 19

On the bubble

Big Sky

The Conners

Home Economics

A Million Little Things

The Wonder Years

Canceled, or nearly dead

Black-ish

The Promised Land

Queens

CBS

Renewed, or almost

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

CSI: Vegas

The Equalizer

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

FBI: International

Ghosts

NCIS

NCIS: Hawa’ii

NCIS: Los Angeles

The Neighborhood

S.W.A.T.

Young Sheldon

Canceled

B Positive

Bull

Good Sam

How We Roll

Magnum P.I.

United States of Al

NBC

Renewed, or almost

Canceled

The Endgame

Kenan

Mr. Mayor

Ordinary Joe

This is Us

Fox

Renewed, or almost

Bob’s Burgers

The Cleaning Lady

Family Guy

The Great North

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

The Resident

The Simpsons

On the bubble

Call Me Kat

Our Kind of People

Pivoting

Welcome to Flatch

Canceled

CW

Renewed, or almost

All American

All American: Homecoming

The Flash

Kung Fu

Nancy Drew

Riverdale

Superman & Lois

Walker

On the bubble

Canceled

Batwoman

Charmed

Dynasty

4400

Legends of Tomorrow

Naomi

