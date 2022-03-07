Is Von Miller planning a return to the Denver Broncos?

Von Miller may be planning a return to the Denver Broncos.

The longtime Broncos linebacker, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in November, dropped several hints on social media on Monday that he’s ready to return to Denver next season.

Miller spent his first decade in the league with the Broncos, who took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was then traded to the Rams just before the deadline in November for a pair of draft picks.

That trade clearly worked out for him, as Miller helped get the Rams to their win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But now, as Miller is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it sounds like he’s ready to return to Denver.

Miller has 540 total tackles and a pair of interceptions in his career, nearly all of which came playing for the Broncos. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl L, too, and was named the game’s MVP that year. He also has a foundation in the Denver area that helps children get free eye exams and glasses.

His connection with the Broncos was so strong that Broncos general manager George Paton’s son briefly cut him off after the trade went down.

“I have a son. He didn’t appreciate that we traded Von Miller,” Paton said after the trade. “He’s still not talking to me.”

Though there is still a lot that needs to happen, it sounds like Miller reuniting with the Broncos would be a welcome sight for both parties.