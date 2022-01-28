Is trade possible with Athletics for starting pitcher?

Sean Manaea with Athletics 2021 after delivery facing forward

SNY’s Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Mets questions from readers. Here’s the latest…

@DavidLGM1969: Any chance the Mets can get one of those 3 pitchers from the A’s?

Sounds like you’re referring to Chris Bassitt, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea. And the answer is yes, there is a chance that the Mets can get one of those three pitchers from the A’s.

New York is looking for one more starting pitcher, and willing to go the trade route to acquire him, according to team sources. That could mean Luis Castillo from Cincinnati, someone from the Oakland trio, or a name that we do not foresee.

The A’s, heading into a rebuilding phase, have no use whatsoever for the final year of team control on Manaea and Bassitt, or for that matter the final two years on Montas.

Mets president Sandy Alderson has a deeper knowledge of the A’s inner workings than most, due to his time in that team’s front office in 2019 and 2020.

Having said all that, the Mets’ major trade pieces are MLB players like Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis and, Dominic Smith. They are trying to restock their farm system, not subtract from it. That does not fit where the A’s are in their window; they would likely want prospects.

Can the Mets find enough in their farm system, without moving top prospects like Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez, to swing a deal for one of the Oakland starters? Would the A’s be interested in Ronny Mauricio, the young shortstop who does not necessarily project as an above-average major leaguer?

Most trade matches that work on paper don’t actually happen. But at least in the case of the A’s and Mets, one team is selling exactly what the other is looking to buy.