Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

by

AT&T  (T) – Get Free Report has been a love-hate stock over the years, including this one.

The stock tends to boast a big dividend yield and low valuation, but elevated debt levels and low growth have kept investors from gobbling up the stock.

Earlier this year, the company split off its HBO unit via Warner Bros Discovery  (WBD) – Get Free Report.

The bulls were hopeful that the move would unlock value and trigger a move higher in both WBD and AT&T stock.

Instead, both stocks have remained under pressure for much of the year. So has Verizon  (VZ) – Get Free Report.