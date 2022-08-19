Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in

It’s been a strong 2022 for energy stocks. The S&P 500’s XLE (XLE) is up more than 40% since the beginning of January — by far outperforming the broader market.

In June and July, overbought energy stocks pulled back sharply amid concerns of a recession and tumbling oil prices. Since then, the sector has regained a large portion of those losses.

In continuation of our series, “What to do in a bear market,” Yahoo Finance asked the experts if energy is still the place to be given the recent pull back in oil prices.

Energy stocks were the place to hide out for most of the first half of the year. Should investors still be holding onto energy stocks?

“We still think we are in the early stages of a longer-term period where crude oil and natural gas prices remain fairly high by historical standards. In practical terms, this means crude oil likely in a range of $80/b – $100/b (WTI) (CL=F), and at those price points, many energy firms should have strong earnings power and throw off a lot of free cash flow,” energy analyst Stewart Glickman of CFRA Research told Yahoo Finance.

“Energy investors have to be willing to tolerate the volatility that comes with the space. The biggest risk to energy names is a recession that hurts demand and causes prices to decline even further – for a short amount of time. Recessions do not last forever,” he added.

Energy companies’ top and bottom lines surged last quarter. Their strong quarterly prints are expected to continue into the rest of the year.

“The strongest sales and earnings announcements will be in the energy sector for Q3 & Q4 due to favorable year-over-year comparisons,” Louis Navellier, of Navellier Calculated Investments, tells Yahoo Finance.

“Many energy stocks, like DVN (DVN), have high dividend yields, plus low price-to-earnings (PE) ratios, so they are also at great valuations,” he added.

What are some of the names or types of energy stocks investors should be holding?

“My best A-rated energy stocks are BP, BSM, CNQ, COP. CTRA. CVE. DVN, EOG, EPM, EQNR, ERF, IMO, KOS, MGY, MNRL, MRO, MTDR, NRT, OBE, OXY, PBR, PBF, SHEL, SU, TRGP, TTE, VIST, WTI, ” said Navellier.

Yahoo Finance also reached out to president and founder of Allstarcharts.com, JC Parets, who gave us his energy playbook:

“We like buying energy and energy stocks, particularly if crude oil is above $88/barrel,” said Parets.

“I like buying the energy index fund $XLE if it’s above 80. I like buying OXY if it’s above 60 and CVX if it’s above 150 — both names that me and Warren Buffett have been buying,” he added.

Should investors buy the dip when it comes to energy stocks?

“Relative to projected 2023 results, energy firms are trading at healthy discounts (about 30% below on forward EBITDA for E&Ps, and about 10% below for midstream), so we think the risk-reward balance is still attractive,” said Glickman of CFRA Research, who notes his team’s approach is driven by a 12 month time horizon.

A look at energy stocks shows they have held up well despite a decline in oil prices.

“Investors just missed the dip, since energy stocks are exploding to the upside today and many energy stocks are up 20% to 30% in the past few weeks,” says Navellier.

