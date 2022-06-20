Is the U.S. stock market closed today? What investors need to know on Juneteenth.

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in America.

Officially known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day, it became a federal holiday last July, when legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The legislation passed the Senate unanimously and cleared the House with an overwhelming majority. It’s the first national holiday created by Congress in nearly four decades.