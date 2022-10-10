Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week.

The

S&P 500


marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. But such a move seemed unlikely by Friday, when stocks sank after the Labor Department released a strong September jobs report. Despite Friday’s selloff, the major indexes posted weekly gains, with the

Dow Jones Industrial Average


the S&P 500, and the

Nasdaq Composite


climbing 2%, 1.5%, and 0.7%, respectively. 