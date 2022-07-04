Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Fourth of July Trading Hours.



Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images





Text size





Investors are likely getting out their hamburger buns—and putting away their stock trading apps—on Monday for Independence Day.

This year, the Fourth of July falls during the first full week of the third quarter. Stocks had a brutal second quarter, which saw the



S&P 500

closing the April-June period down 16.5%. Amid fears of rising inflation, supply-chain shortages, and a possible recession, the broad market index has dived about 20% so far this year.