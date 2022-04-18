Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday 2022.

Text size
U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings.
More than 100 companies are slated to report this week—and those results will help the market get a better read on what so far has been a mixed earnings season.
Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday.
Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?
The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq were closed for Good Friday, but will resume normal hours on Monday, April 18, and open at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, with premarket trading starting at 6:00 a.m. U.S. bond and over-the-counter markets will also hold regular hours.
Are International Markets Open Today?
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext Paris Exchange, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be closed in observance of Easter Monday.
However, the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange will be open.
What Should Investors Watch This Week?
Earnings season is still underway—and could keep investors plenty occupied.
Last week, big banks such as
JPMorgan Chase
(JPM),
Citigroup
(C), and
Goldman Sachs
(GS) all reported quarterly financial results. Barron’s warned that bank stocks could be in for a wild ride in 2022.
Investors are slated to receive information about financials, a sector that analysts predict will see year-over-year declines in profits.
Bank of America
(BAC) and
Charles Schwab
(SCHW) will report earnings results on Monday, with smaller players reporting later in the week.
Tuesday will be a key day for tech investors, when
Netflix
(NFLX) and
International Business Machines
(IBM) will disclose results;
Snap
(SNAP) follows on Thursday.
Packaged consumer products makers
Procter & Gamble
(PG),
Boston Beer
(SAM), and
Kimberly-Clark
(KMB) are slated to report on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively. Investors will be watching closely to see if their management teams predict more price hikes amid high inflation.
The market will also be keen to see how inflation in the energy sector has affected big oil and gas services companies.
Halliburton
(HAL),
Baker Hughes
(BKR) and
Schlumberger
(SLB) are slated to report earnings results Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, respectively.
Transportation stocks could also make headlines: Quarterly results from airlines
United Airlines
(UAL),
Alaska Air
(ALK), and
American Airlines
(AAL) are due Wednesday and Thursday, as are results from railroads
CSX Corp.
(CSX) and
Union Pacific
(UNP).
Jacob Sonenshine contributed to this report.
Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]ns.com