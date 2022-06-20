Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the U.S. The U.S. designated the day a federal holiday in 2021.

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images





The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors.

Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The



S&P 500

officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. For the week, the Dow and the



Nasdaq Composite

each slipped 4.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 5.8%.