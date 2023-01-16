Is That Salacious Crumb? – The Hamden Journal

“Our people are scattered, like stars in the galaxy,” booms Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin about his Mandalorian kin in the season 3 trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

“What are we? What do we stand for?” he continues. The bounty hunter is attempting to reunite his people on their tragic home planet of Mandalore. Tragic in that the Mandalorian people were once massacred in the Night of a Thousand Tears by the Empire; the surviving Mandalorian scattered throughout the galaxy.

As Din says, he’s heading back there “to be forgiven or his transgressions”

Also seen in the trailer, a group of jedis are wielding their sabers (in Star Wars extended David Filoni lore, they’re foes of the Mandalorians). Also, it seems as though Baby Yoda aka Grogu is significantly stronger with the force as he throws a huge creature. Also getting a cameo is a Kowakian monkey-lizard laughing in tree. Perhaps it’s Salacious Crumb from Jabba the Hutt’s palace, maybe? Or did he go down with the barge in Return of the Jedi?

Disney revealed tonight that that in addition to returning episodic directors Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, there’s new helmers for season 3 in Black Panther Oscar nominated DP Rachel Morrison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s director Peter Ramsey, and Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1 and takes place after the events of Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian season 2 weekend premiere was one of the highest for a Disney+ series with 2M households according to Samba TV.