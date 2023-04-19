Is Sydney Sweeney a ‘Big, Bad, Mastermind Spy’? Watch Trailer for HBO Movie About Reality Winner

Sydney Sweeney puts on a brave face in a teaser trailer for HBO Films’ Reality, which premieres Monday, May 29 at 10/9c on HBO (and streams the next day on what will then be known simply as Max).

Written and directed by Tina Satter and based on Satter’s 2019 play Is This a Room, Reality stars two-time Emmy nominee Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) as Reality Winner, the former U.S. Air Force member and NSA translator who in June 2017 was confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

Eventually convicted for leaking a confidential report on Russian election interference to the media, the 25 year-old whistleblower wound up spending five years in prison during the Trump administration.

Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is said to be directly lifted from the transcript of Winner’s tense, 90-minute interrogation by the feds.

The cast also includes Josh Hamilton (The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why) and Marchánt Davis.

Both Reality and Sweeney elicited rave reviews following the HBO Films entry’s screening at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

