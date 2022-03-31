Is Sheldon gay Missy thinks he’s gay on Young Sheldon – The Hamden Journal

Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad.

DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?

STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We didn’t want to force some kind of quote unquote special episode because it happened to be the number 100. We really just wanted to come up with an episode that we were excited to write and not be constrained by the fact that we were celebrating a number that I think most viewers may not even care about.

DEADLINE Sheldon’s friend Paige is having a hard time in college. What does this story arc mean for Sheldon?

MOLARO Paige (McKenna Grace) and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) go way back. They’re both equally smart, but she has been having trouble dealing with her side of it more than he has, through her parents divorce, which she blamed on herself in previous episodes. And now in this episode, those are troubles for her in college. It’s nice to see Sheldon gain a little perspective about his own experience through the only other person he knows who is in a similar situation.

DEADLINE Sheldon’s conversation with his sister Missy was a good one. He’s trying to figure out ways to entertain Paige while she stays in his dorm room, so he asks his sister for one of her Sassy magazines. (Missy’s response: “I knew it! Okay I’m cool with this. But do not tell dad.”) Is she starting to believe her brother is gay?

MOLARO That is the thought. I think Missy (Raegan Revord) has spent a little time trying to understand who her brother is and what his sexuality might be … which, as we know, through The Big Bang Theory, continues to be quite a question mark for a long time.

DEADLINE This is first overt reference to Sheldon’s sexuality, right?

MOLARO Yes. I think that’s a lot of what’s going on in this current season. Iain and Raegan started off the show when they were 9 and now they’re young adults. They are incredible actors so we can explore more mature moments in the storylines.

DEADLINE That’s a pretty heavy moment, when Georgie (Montana Jordan) learns that he might be a father. First of all, what is the age of consent in Texas?

MOLARO No laws are being broken. It’s not illegal. It’s just a mess.

DEADLINE So this is a story that’s gonna have some legs?

MOLARO Yes, this storyline is ongoing through the end of the season.

DEADLINE Now what about Meemaw (Annie Potts)? Is she and Dale going to get back together soon?

MOLARO I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I can tell you that Craig T. Nelson (Dale), who we love and adore, is not leaving the show. He is still deeply involved in the storylines at the moment. George Sr. is working for him at the sporting good store. So even though Dale and Meemaw are not a couple at the moment, we have no intention of letting him go.