Is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a war crime?

Associated Press

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. Abramovich’s trophy asset made him a high-profile target for politicians demanding he be included among wealthy and influential Russians hit with British sanctions after a week of Russia’s war on Ukraine. “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner,” Abramovich said in a statement.