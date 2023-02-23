Is Pioneer Natural Resources Poised for a Major Breakdown?

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company posted mixed quarterly numbers (earnings beat, revenue miss) Wednesday night.

Let’s check the charts to see what’s happening there.

In the daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see that the shares have been testing the $210-$200 area a number of times since July. Prices have made lower highs from June and now is the chance for the bears to break the resolve of the bulls. PXD is trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the declining 200-day moving average line.

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline since early June. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bearish alignment below the zero line.