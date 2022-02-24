Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival’s sneak peek of Better Things in 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival)

It looks like Louis C.K. has one less stop on his European tour. The controversial comedian was expected to perform in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, on Feb. 24 and 25 as part of a series of make-up dates from his COVID-postponed trip across continental Europe. But that was before Russian troops crossed into Ukraine as part of an ongoing, and closely-watched, conflict. According to an insider who is part of the tour, those Kyiv shows have been canceled in light of current events.

Earlier in the week, prior to Russia’s invasion, it appeared as though Louis C.K. was sticking to his original itinerary. A since-deleted tweet from Tuesday confirmed that his performance would take place as planned and ticketholders wouldn’t have to request an exchange.

A since-deleted message on Louis C.K.’s Twitter feed announcing his Kyiv shows. (Photo: Louis C.K./Twitter)

But the tour insider tells Yahoo Entertainment that Louis C.K. is currently in Amsterdam after wrapping shows in Tel Aviv, Israel. His official website lists his next scheduled performance as being in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, followed by dates in cities including Lisbon, Oslo and Bucharest.