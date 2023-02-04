Is Kyler Murray to blame for the Arizona Cardinals’ lengthy head coaching search?

Is Kyler Murray to blame for the Arizona Cardinals’ lengthy coaching search?

A recent report from one NFL Insider weighed in on the franchise’s slow process to replace coach Kliff Kingsbury and indicated that the quarterback might at least be part of the reason.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama: “Why is the Arizona Cardinals head coach job taking so long to fill? If you are to believe what people in Mobile are saying, it’s due to Kyler Murray — and it’s not because the quarterback has a large say in the matter.”

He continued: “Rather, many of the desired candidates don’t want to take the job knowing they’ll be tied to the hip of Murray for the next four seasons. Murray signed a five-year, $230 million contract in late August, and anyone who takes the Cardinals job will have no options in the foreseeable future at quarterback.”

Arizona Cardinals next coach odds: Brian Flores, Vance Joseph, Mike Kafka favored for job

The next coach of the Cardinals might not also have Murray for a while in his first season coaching the team, according to a recent report, as the quarterback recovers from a non-contact ACL injury he suffered on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots.

“My understanding is that he is going to take his time until this thing is 100% right,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport recently said. “He is young. He’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

In his report, Rapoport suggested that Murray’s recovery time has become a major talking point in the Cardinals’ interview process regarding their search for a new head coach.

Do NFL coaches not want to coach the Arizona Cardinals because of Kyler Murray? A recent report suggests that could be the case.

Speculation about Murray impacting the Cardinals’ coaching search has swirled since the reports.

Barstool Sports speculated that Murray was having a big impact on Arizona’s coaching search.

Matt Fitzgerald wrote: “Could a fresh start under a new regime, and a humbling, brutal recovery from a torn ACL be what Kyler needs to turn the public perception about him around? I sure hope so. It blows that he blew out his knee toward the end of a lost season. I empathize with him on that front. This guy is an all-time athlete at the quarterback position and I want to see him fight through all this early-career adversity and lift the Cardinals to new heights. I just don’t know if he’ll ever get out of his own way. That seems to be a concern shared by Arizona’s coaching candidates. And please don’t come at me with the trite “HE’S SO MISUNDERSTOOD!” take. Name me one time in professional sports where the “misunderstood” athlete turns out to be, in fact, a great human and winds up winning at a prolific rate without fundamentally changing their personality. You can’t.”

Story continues

Bleacher Nation indicated that the status of the search could be an indictment on Murray.

Patrick K. Flowers wrote: “The troubling detail in this revolves around Vance Joseph. Second chances for head coaches in the NFL aren’t all that common. Especially for a minority candidate. Joseph being an in-house candidate, having a good feel for the situation, and not wanting it is very alarming. It’s a situation worth monitoring and an unfortunate indictment on Kyler Murray.”

‘Huge miss’:Arizona Cardinals fans, writers react to missing out on coach Sean Payton

Raising Zona speculated that Sean Payton didn’t want to coach Murray.

Jim Koch wrote: “Is it possible that the polarizing Murray caused Payton to steer clear of the Arizona desert? The fact that Murray isn’t going anywhere for at least a couple of years couldn’t have made the Cardinals gig an attractive one in the eyes of Payton. In hindsight, Arizona’s front office should’ve thought twice about handing the 5 foot 10, 207 pounder a $230.5 million contract-extension last summer.”

Fansided speculated that Murray has become a problem for the Cardinals.

Sion Fawkes wrote: “While it’s refreshing to know the Cardinals aren’t consulting Murray about the next potential hire – why would they? – it’s clear that, for one reason or another, these coaches simply don’t want to work with Murray. For a quarterback who has all the talent in the world and has pulled off highlight reel plays with a few improbable comebacks, it’s pretty sad when the likes of Frank Reich, Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, and others sought other organizations. It’s clear Murray has all the talent in the world, so what’s going on here?”

Outkick wondered if coaching candidates didn’t want to deal with Murray.

Alejandro Avila wrote: “With a significant financial investment in the QB, Arizona understandably will take his side in most situations, spelling trouble for any coach that gets in his way. There is still an upside to taking on the two-time Pro Bowler at a young age. And assuming the dual-threat QB can still be mobile after his ACL rehab. But whoever steps into the Cardinals’ HC role will have to be a leader willing to butt heads with Murray and uphold a game plan.”

‘Created a monster’:Arizona Cardinals teammate slams Kyler Murray’s contract extension

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals coach search: Kyler Murray to blame for slow process