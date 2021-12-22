Is Kemba Walker playing his way back into Knicks rotation?

Kemba Walker left-handed layup tongue kind of our Pistons white uniform

Kemba Walker had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Detroit on Tuesday. Three nights earlier, he had 29 points in a loss to Boston.

Is Walker on his way back into the Knick rotation?

“Well to me, I have to base it on what the players are doing right now. Whoever gives us the best chance to win, you are going to be in there,” Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks beat the Pistons. “Performance matters. If you are playing well, you are going to be in there. That’s the way it works. I love Kemba. My job is to do what’s best for the team. And so, he’s playing great basketball. All the credit in the world to him. But the team winning is the most important thing. When we win, yeah, it’s great.”

Thibodeau removed Walker from the rotation late last month. He sat for more than three weeks and returned to the lineup last Saturday when he was New York’s only healthy point guard.

The Knicks were facing a similar scenario on Tuesday. Derrick Rose was out due to an ankle injury. Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride were out due to COVID protocols.

So Thibodeau went with Walker at point guard and the veteran helped New York beat a bad Pistons team.

Will Walker be on the floor when Rose, Quickley and the other rotation players return? That remains to be seen. But based on the decisions Thibodeau has made for most of this month, it seems unlikely.

CHRISTMAS DAY FLEX SCHEDULE

ESPN reported that the NBA has informed teams playing on Christmas Day that the timing of their games are subject to change, up until the day before the game.

Clearly, the league is trying to prepare for all scenarios on Christmas Day – including the possibility of a cancelled game.

If you’re watching the games from home, this probably doesn’t impact you. But if you’re a fan who spent significant money on tickets for a Christmas Day game and made other plans based on the current time of the game, you probably won’t be happy if the league changes tipoff of your game the day before.