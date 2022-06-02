‘Is It Cake?’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Is It Cake? has cooked up a second season at Netflix. The streamer has renewed the hit series, in which talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hopes of fooling a panel of judges, with cash on the line.

Mikey Day will return as host for Season 2, which will feature a new line-up of contestants and guest judges.

Following its premiere in March, the first season of Is It Cake? spent four weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV list and reached the Top 10 in TV in 75 countries around the world.

The series is produced by Alfred Street Industries for Netflix. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Andrew Wallace serve as executive producers.