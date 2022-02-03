Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And As Leaner, Stronger General Electric Emerges?

General Electric (GE) is seeing end markets and cash flow improve while transforming into an aviation pure play. But supply disruptions and rising inflation pose risks to the aviation recovery, as the omicron variant spreads. Is GE stock a buy right now?







In 2024, GE will emerge as an aviation-focused company after a three-way breakup. The American industrial icon will spin off its lower-growth health and energy businesses to focus on aviation. The GE breakup plan caps years of dwindling profits and a costly restructuring. It closes a key chapter in General Electric’s 129-year-old history, with roots going back to Thomas Edison.

On Jan. 25, GE delivered mixed earnings for its most recent quarter. Its key jet-engine aviation business continues to recover while managing impact from the Covid-19 omicron variant, CEO Larry Culp said.

GE Stock Technical Analysis

Shares failed a brief Nov. 9 breakout past a 115.30 buy point, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. GE stock is once again moving above its 50-day moving average, but still below the the 200-day line.

The relative strength line for GE stock has been trending lower since last March. A rising RS line means that a stock is outperforming the S&P 500 index. It is the blue line in the chart shown.

The industrial giant earns a dull IBD Composite Rating of 51 out of 99. The rating combines key technical and fundamental metrics in a single score.

General Electric owns an RS Rating of 43, meaning it has outperformed 43% of all stocks over the past year. The Accumulation/Distribution Rating is an E, on a scale of A+ to a worst E. It’s a sign of heavy selling of GE shares by big institutions over the past 13 weeks.

GE remains a popular stock with strong institutional support. As of December, 1,855 funds owned shares. GE stock shows zero quarters of rising fund ownership, according to the IBD Stock Checkup tool.

GE Earnings And Fundamental Analysis

On key earnings and sales metrics, GE stock earns an EPS Rating of 53 out of a best-possible 99, and an SMR Rating of E, on a scale of A+ (best) to E (worst). The EPS Rating compares a company’s earnings per share growth vs. all other companies, and its SMR Rating reflects sales growth, profit margins and return on equity.

In recent years, GE shed a biotech unit, its light bulb business, and a majority stake in its oil field services business. It’s merging its aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap (AER). Eventually, it’s expected to exit jet leasing altogether.

On Jan. 25, GE posted earnings of 92 cents a share for the December quarter, beating views. Amid supply-chain issues, revenue fell 7% and missed. During the quarter, GE’s aviation business grew sales 4% vs. a year earlier, while health care was down 4%, renewable energy was down 5% and power was down 10%. And the company recorded industrial free cash flow (FCF) of $3.7 billion for the quarter, and $5.8 billion for the full year.

But GE gave a weaker-than-expected 2022 EPS outlook, citing inflationary costs. It expects revenue and FCF to further improve.

The FCF measure is closely watched as a sign of the health of GE’s operations and its ability to pay down debts. In 2020, GE generated $606 million in FCF, down 66%, but beating its own guidance. In fact, General Electric turned cash-positive a year ahead of schedule.

For 2022, analysts forecast GE earnings to rise 77% as sales rebound 6%. But General Electric is likely to surpass 2019 EPS of $5.20 only next year, FactSet says. In 2023, GE earnings are likely to rise a further 46% as sales grow 8%.

Out of 24 analysts on Wall Street, 15 rate GE stock a buy and nine have a hold, while no one has a sell, according to FactSet.

Headwinds For GE Aviation

Aviation — GE’s “crown jewel” — makes jet engines for plane makers including Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY). GE Aviation also runs a lucrative aftermarket business for engine repair and maintenance.

In 2020, Boeing halted production of the 737 Max jet for a few months after two fatal flights, which weighed on Leap engine sales. On top of that, airlines parked planes and delayed or canceled orders due to the pandemic. Engine shop visits slowed while leasing customers sought short-term deferrals. As a result, GE Aviation slashed jobs by 25% and later warned of more cuts.

Many of those headwinds have lifted. Meanwhile, the market continues to shift from wide-bodies to longer-range, narrow-body aircraft, benefiting General Electric. A GE joint venture dominates the market for narrow-body jet engines.

GE expects the aviation recovery to continue in 2022. But it’s monitoring the Covid-19 delta and omicron variants.

Any tightening of travel restrictions to halt the spread of omicron may delay the commercial aviation recovery, negatively impacting aircraft deliveries and orders.

In 2021, some commercial aerospace suppliers struggled to deliver parts and equipment on time, due to shortages of semiconductor chips and plastics. Costs of aluminum and steel also rose. Those woes could persist in 2022, according to Fitch Ratings.

Growing Momentum For GE Stock

CEO Culp’s top priority is improving General Electric’s financial position, while strengthening GE’s industrial core, as a maker of jet engines, gas turbines, wind turbines and hospital equipment.

In 2017, GE began a vast and costly restructuring. Poorly timed acquisitions and some execution missteps caused debt to balloon and GE earnings and cash to crumble.

But GE now touts recovery or stabilization in key business segments, including aviation, gas power and health care.

Meanwhile, General Electric settled certain SEC investigations, while slashing billions in costs and debts. Those moves helped to remove legal and financial overhangs, de-risking GE stock.

As GE’s financial condition improves, hopes for the dividend could follow. In December 2018, a cash-challenged General Electric slashed the quarterly dividend to a token penny a share. An earlier cut, announced in November 2017 along with a broad restructuring, had halved the dividend to 12 cents.

The cuts rattled investors, who prized GE stock for its long and reliable history of paying dividends. After a reverse stock split in August, GE stock now offers a 32-cent annual payout, yielding 0.4%.

Rivals To General Electric

Rivals to General Electric include Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Siemens Energy.

Raytheon and Rolls-Royce of Britain are major jet-engine rivals. Siemens Energy competes with GE in power. It emerged in September after Siemens (SIEGY) spun off its low-margin gas turbine business. Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi is another big power rival.

The diversified operations group ranks No. 63 out of 197 industry groups tracked by IBD. It includes 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON) and Roper Technologies (ROP).

Is GE Stock A Buy Now?

General Electric continues to make progress in its long, ambitious turnaround. GE earnings, sales and cash flow are expected to further improve in 2022, as the airline industry and broader economy slowly recover from the pandemic.

Moreover, General Electric’s poised for a huge transformation, breaking from its diversified past to focus on aviation. The Covid-19 omicron variant could threaten the commercial aviation recovery.

Many analysts on Wall Street are bullish about GE’s current leadership and improving fundamentals. But others remain on the sidelines. And GE belongs to a mediocre industry group.

From a technical perspective, GE stock sits below key support levels after its latest breakout attempt failed. It has no current buy point and the RS line shows significant lag.

Bottom line: GE stock is not a buy.

Over the long term, buying an index fund, such as SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), would have delivered safer, higher returns than GE stock. If you want to invest in a large-cap stock, IBD offers several strong ideas here.

