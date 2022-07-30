Is Ford Stock Recharged or About to Run Out of Gas?

Is Ford Stock Recharged or About to Run Out of Gas?

by

Shares of Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report are rallying about 5.5% on Thursday following better-than-expected earnings. Assuming the stock finishes higher on the day, it will mark its eighth rally in the past 10 trading sessions.

Further, with the shares up 8.5% this week, Ford stock is going for its fourth straight weekly gain. Given the volatility in the market, that may surprise some investors.

This morning, the automaker crushed earnings expectations, maintained its full-year outlook and raised its dividend. What more could investors ask for?