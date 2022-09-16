Is FedEx Stock A Buy After It Gave Revised Guidance And Weaker-Than-Expected Earnings?

Late Thursday, FedEx (FDX) withdrew its full-year earnings guidance after announcing a surprise earnings decline for its fiscal first quarter. FedEx stock sank Friday to a two-year-plus low. Is FedEx stock a good buy right now?







For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

Although FedEx was not scheduled to report its fiscal Q1 earnings until next week, FedEx announced preliminary results that showed Q1 EPS fell 21% vs. a year earlier to $3.44, far below views for an 18% gain. Revenue rose more than 5% to $23.2 billion, but also missed estimates.

The company also pulled its fiscal 2023 forecast, citing the preliminary fiscal Q1 results and expectations for continued volatility in the operating environment. It also expects further weakness in the current Q2. The stock fell 23% Friday morning.

Unless it rises it would be the lowest close since July 13, 2020, when it closed at $156.23, and the largest percent decrease on record for FedEx.

FedEx Stock Plunges On Revised Guidance

On March 28, FedEx announced that founder Fred Smith would step aside as chief executive on June 1. President and COO Raj Subramaniam took over as CEO. Subramaniam, 56, joined the shipping and logistics company 30 years ago.

The fiscal fourth quarter earnings report was the first quarter since Subramaniam took the reins from founder and still-Chairman Fred Smith. The Memphis-based shipping giant is struggling to overcome supply chain issues, labor problems and rising fuel costs. Add to that what some see as an ongoing recession.

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.,” Subramaniam said in Thursday’s release.

“We are aggressively accelerating cost reduction efforts,” he added. FedEx will shutter 90 offices, defer hiring and park planes, the news release said.

FedEx had already been below its 50-day and 200-day moving average.

FedEx Stock Fundamental Analysis

Last quarter, FedEx boosted its dividend and added board members to appease activist investor D.E. Shaw Group. FedEx raised its quarterly dividend to $1.15 a share, up from 75 cents, for a 53% boost. The dividend is payable on July 11 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27. The stock yields about 2%.

Under Smith, FedEx grew its annual revenue to $84 billion in fiscal 2021. In 2019, FedEx famously tangled with customer Amazon.com (AMZN) as the e-commerce giant grew its industry-disrupting delivery model.

Meanwhile, FedEx says Chairman Smith will focus on sustainability, innovation and policy.

FedEx offers package delivery service to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx acquired the Dutch company TNT Express in 2016 to help expand its European operations.

On June 23, FedEx reported earnings of $6.87 a share on revenue of $24.4 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected FedEx earnings to jump 37% to $6.88 per share as sales rise 8% to $24.50 billion.

But the reason FedEx stock climbed after its Q4 earnings was its forecast. FedEx gave 2023 EPS guidance of $22.50-$24.50. Analysts were expecting $22.21, up 7.8% year over year. The new guidance shot that apart.

Its earnings-per-share growth has averaged 16% over the past three years, according to the IBD Stock Checkup. Sales growth averaged 12% over that span.

Widening E-Commerce Business

One analyst, Citigroup’s Christian Wetherbee, wrote in a May 9 report that FedEx could be poised to dramatically increase its e-commerce business.

“We think there is opportunity to widen (FedEx’s) focus in B2C to include the C,” wrote Wetherbee. “FedEx could become e-commerce’s universal shopping cart by augmenting ShopRunner’s hundreds of merchant partners to thousands.” ShopRunner is FedEx’s membership program with free two-day shipping. Wetherbee added it could build “a base of millions of subscribers that would get free expedited shipping.” FedEx bought ShopRunner in late 2020.

FedEx also announced a new multiyear agreement to transport the majority of shipments for e-commerce seller Boxed.

“We made a specific decision to invest in capacity and double-down on e-commerce three years ago. We saw we were skating to where the puck was going to be and seeing where the market was going,” said Subramaniam.

FedEx’s challenge is to step up its ground transportation business.

New EV Trucks Added To ‘Green Fleet’

The company bought TNT Express to add to its trucking business, but so far integration has been slow. J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck says one of the new CEO’s tests will be “to articulate a credible ground margin improvement program and generate meaningful synergies from the TNT acquisition.”

FedEx also said it received its first 150 electric-delivery vehicles from General Motors‘ (GM) tech startup BrightDrop. That was part of FedEx’s goal to become an all-electric, zero-emission delivery fleet by 2040.

FDX has ordered 2,500 electric trucks, named Zevo 600s, for its parcel and delivery services. They will be incorporated into its fleet in the next few years. In preparation for going green, FDX has installed more than 500 charging stations throughout California and plans to bolster its charging infrastructure across its facilities.

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis

FedEx Stock Technical Analysis

FDX stock hasn’t been able form a base as it continues a long downtrend. The last time it formed a base was a cup with handle from December 2020 to a breakout in May 2021. At that time, it briefly cleared a buy point but then began a long descent. Its Relative Strength Rating fell to 34 this week, according to MarketSmith chart analysis.

In addition to the e-commerce boom and continuing vaccine deliveries, FDX stock could see more upside because President Joe Biden’s trade policy is expected to be less capricious and confrontational than ex-President Donald Trump’s.

FedEx stock’s CAN SLIM fundamental metrics include a 61 IBD Composite Rating out of a best-possible 99, and an 87 EPS Rating.

The Composite Rating combines several proprietary IBD ratings into a single score. All-time winners often have a Composite Rating of at least 95 near the start of big runs.

FedEx is ranked No. 4 in IBD’s airfreight industry group, which itself is ranked 101 out of 197 groups, but both rankings fell this week.

Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps

FedEx Customers And Supply Chain Issues

Walgreens (WBA) and Dell Technologies (DELL) are among its biggest customers, according to FactSet. Its biggest suppliers recently were tech company Berkshire Grey (BGRY) and Boeing (BA).

Clearly, though, the rising costs of airline fuel, gasoline and diesel for trucks, is biting into FedEx’s bottom line.

FedEx operates the world’s largest fleet of cargo aircraft and now it’s looking at alternative transportation options. In October 2019, FedEx delivered a package of snacks, over-the-counter medication and gifts from Walgreens via an unmanned aerial vehicle in Virginia.

The drone was operated by Wing Aviation, a sister company of Google under the Alphabet (GOOGL) umbrella.

But FedEx isn’t the only shipper investing in drones. In September of that year, UPS received Federal Aviation Administration certification for unlimited drone use. UPS announced a pilot program with Walgreens rival CVS Health (CVS) last October.

In August 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones, though the company is still test flying drones and didn’t say when they would start delivering packages.

Meanwhile, the geographic distribution of FedEx’s operations have changed, with China accounting for a bigger share of total revenue. China sales are up 7% over three years, to a 6.9% market share as of May 27. Europe and India shares have dropped, while the U.S. has remained at 70% of FedEx’s customer base, according to FactSet.

How To Research Growth Stocks: This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search

FedEx-Amazon Rivalry Continues As Covid-19 Deliveries Continue

FedEx is playing a key role delivering the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine, and from Moderna‘s (MRNA) vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and FedEx built up its cold-storage facilities for vaccine doses. It also boosted its ability to carry dry ice on cargo aircraft. Rival UPS (UPS) also ramped up its supplies of dry ice to ship vaccines.

How To Research Growth Stocks: This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search

In May 2020, FedEx and Microsoft (MSFT) announced a strategic alliance to improve shipping for commercial customers, a shot across the bow at mutual rival Amazon.com.

The multiyear pact combined FedEx’s global logistics network with Microsoft’s AI and cloud expertise. The new service will give businesses real-time data to track packages. It also will alert customers to things like floods and clearance issues affecting the movement of goods.

But FedEx’s chilly relations with Amazon continue as Amazon pushes ahead to build its own Amazon Shipping operations.

FedEx says Amazon accounts for a small piece of total revenue. The delivery giant is courting other e-commerce customers that offer better margins. Meanwhile, UPS is getting much of the business as FedEx and Amazon ties weaken.

UPS has expanded on its 2019 deal with Alphabet’s Google Cloud as the logistics company rolls out new data initiatives. As part of the expansion, UPS received increased network, storage and compute capacity.

IBD Stock Of The Day: See How To Find, Track And Buy The Best Stocks

Bottom Line On FedEx Stock

The FedEx earnings outlook has improved as consumers shift more of their shopping online while continuing coronavirus vaccines add to shipping volumes and offer hope for the global economy. But the threat of rising inflation and concerns that we may be in or entering a recession still loom heavily for investors.

With demand booming, pricing power is also up, allowing FedEx to leverage more earnings growth. But as management has noted, e-commerce will play a much larger role in FedEx’s sales and earnings.

Bottom line: With Friday’s 23% drop, FedEx is way below the 7% to 8% sell rule. Investors should cut their losses short. This means selling a stock when it’s down 7% or 8% from your purchase price. Investors who believe in the stock and that it has room to grow, investors should consider waiting until the stock is on its way up and has an established base.

Investors looking for more stocks to buy can find other companies with strong stock technicals to put on a watchlist. If you want to invest in a large-cap stock, a comprehensive selection of articles is here. The IBD Big Cap 20 index offers a selection of the very best large-cap stocks to invest in when the market is in a confirmed uptrend.

Follow Michael Molinski on Twitter @IMmolinski

