Is Duke finally showing signs of breaking out?

Duke’s first season with Jon Scheyer at the helm isn’t going that great.

The Blue Devils were 14-6 in late January. A highly touted freshman class has been good but not great, and there has been some bad injury luck. There was supposed to be a fairly seamless transition from Mike Krzyzewski to longtime assistant Scheyer, but it hasn’t been too smooth.

There are signs of improvement though. Duke has won three in a row including a win over North Carolina over the weekend. The Tar Heels aren’t as good as expected either, but it’s still a positive in a Duke season that hasn’t had many signature wins.

If Duke is back, we should see it on Monday night. The Blue Devils play at a good Miami team. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

Miami has been up and down a bit this season too, but is a clear NCAA tournament team and hasn’t lost at home all season. The Hurricanes have a good offensive team, which will test Duke’s defense.

Both Miami and Duke are No. 6 seeds in average bracket projections. A win by either on Monday night would keep them in the race for the ACC regular-season title. Because of its pedigree and preseason expectations, there could still be a surge coming for Duke. A quality road win on Monday night would validate Duke’s winning streak, and perhaps be the sign of better things to come.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks with center Kyle Filipowski (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Here’s a first look at the sports betting slate on Monday:

Texas-Kansas is a great matchup

The second game on “Big Monday” is a really good matchup on an otherwise quiet Monday in college basketball. No. 10 Texas faces No. 8 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite. Kansas has lost four of six and is coming off a surprisingly uncompetitive 15-point loss at Iowa State over the weekend. This doesn’t have the look of a classic Bill Self team.

Texas has overcome adversity to be in first place of the Big 12. A win at Kansas could be a huge step toward a regular-season championship.

Story continues

NBA has 8 games

There are eight NBA games, though not a lot of stellar matchups. The Brooklyn Nets, after trading Kyrie Irving, take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets are a 7.5-point home underdog. The Dallas Mavericks aren’t expected to have Irving (or Luka Doncic) for Monday night’s game at the Utah Jazz. The Mavs are an 8.5-point road underdog.

NHL returns

The NHL is back from its all-star break. There are six games, including some quality matchups. The Tampa Bay Lightning is a -120 favorite at the Florida Panthers in what should be a good games. The game of the night could be the Calgary Flames at the New York Rangers. Both teams are -110 odds.

What’s the best bet?

We’ll go with one for each “Big Monday” game. First we’ll take Miami as a 2.5-point favorite. There’s no reason to be completely sold on Duke, and Miami is a good home team. Then we’ll go with Texas getting 4.5 points. Kansas is very tough at home, but Texas is the better team right now.