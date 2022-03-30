Is Chipotle Stock Going to Follow Tesla, Amazon and Split?

by

If you were one of the lucky ones that decided to take a chance on Chipotle  (CMG) – Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report stock when the chain went public back in January 2006, you’re probably feeling pretty pleased with yourself these days.

After all, the stock was a mere $22 when it debuted, and it’s done nothing but rise since then (with the exception of a brief dip in 2017 during its food safety scandal).

Today (March 28) it’s $1556.37 per share, a cost that’s far out of reach of many an average investor interested in buying a piece of the fast-food market. There are also its restaurant employees, who might want to invest as well but don’t have a few grand to drop to do so. (They could, of course, buy fractional shares at many brokerages if they wanted to).

