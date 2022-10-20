Is AT&T Stock Finally a Buy? The Chart Hints at the Answer.

by

Shares of AT&T  (T)  are enjoying a strong post-earnings reaction on Thursday, up about 10% at last check.

The company delivered an earnings and revenue beat. Further, it raised its full-year adjusted-earnings outlook to $2.50 a share or higher from a prior range of $2.42 to $2.46 a share. That’s vs. consensus estimates of $2.55 a share.

Outside the earnings rally, though, it has been a pretty tough stretch for the telecom-service giant.

Even after the company split off its streaming-video assets in an effort to create value, both Warner Bros Discovery  (WBD)  and AT&T shares have sunk this year. 