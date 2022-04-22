AT&T Stock Gets Buried on Merger But What Do the Charts Say? $T $WBD

Is AT&T Stock Back in Action and Worth Buying Now?

by

AT&T  (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report is rallying on Thursday, up more than 4% after reporting earnings. For long-time shareholders, it’s been quite a nice reprieve over the last few weeks.

The stock rode higher earlier this month once the company completed its spinoff of Warner Bros Discovery  (WBD) – Get WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Report. After consolidating over the past week, shares are on the run again.

Today’s rally comes after the company was able to deliver a top- and bottom-line earnings beat.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.