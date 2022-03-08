Is any relief in sight as Maryland sees record high gas prices?

Marylanders are definitely feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices have soared past $4 a gallon, reaching record highs.

As of Tuesday morning, data from AAA shows Maryland’s average price per gallon for regular unleaded gas sits at $4.19 — above the national average of $4.17 per gallon.

These state and national averages have broken previous records set in 2008 around the Great Recession.

The average price in Salisbury is up to about $4.14. That number has quickly risen from an average of $4.01 Monday and $3.59 a week ago.

More: Sam’s Club memberships are virtually free right now—save on gas, appliances, pantry staples and more

More: Gas prices are now the most expensive in US history, breaking record from 2008

Salisbury’s average price per gallon has climbed by 75 cents over the past month.

Why are gas prices going up?

Price surges are largely a byproduct of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The United States is among western countries imposing sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces. The conflict has curbed Russian exports of crude oil, leading to soaring fuel prices.

“It has been absolutely staggering to watch the pace of increases,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a Monday update about the situation.

He predicted the national average could reach $4.25 by the end of the week, creeping upward to an eventual $4.50 per gallon.

Gas prices for regular and diesel Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Exxon TigerMart at 2403 N. Salisbury Blvd.

States like Maryland likely won’t see the “apocalyptic numbers” that are causing sticker shock on the west coast. Outside of places like California, the risk of seeing $5 or $6 per gallon is low, De Haan said.

The biggest increases may already have passed, he noted, and the speed of price increases may start to slow by the end of the week, but it’s tough to say for sure when prices might take a turn for the better.

“There may be an end in sight. We really don’t know at this point what will happen, what escalation could happen next to drive oil prices up again,” De Haan said.

Story continues

Average fuel prices

Of the Eastern Shore’s nine counties, Caroline County boasts the lowest prices, averaging about $4.11 per gallon, according to AAA. Queen Anne’s County has the region’s highest, with an average of $4.20 a gallon.

Prices across the bridge have crept up even higher, with Montgomery County seeing the highest prices in the state at an average $4.26 per gallon.

The lowest prices in the state are in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties, where the average price per gallon has yet to surpass $4.10.

A gallon of regular gas was selling for $4.19 Tuesday, March 8, at the Wawa on South Salisbury Boulevard.

Saturday was the first time the national average gas price spiked over $4 since 2008, according to a Monday news release from GasBuddy.

The country has also seen it’s largest ever seven-day jump in the average gas price. The increase of 49.1 cents per gallon over the last week eclipsed the previous record set after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The surge of almost 16 cents per gallon on Friday, March 4, came close to breaking the record daily increase of 18 cents per gallon in one day, according to GasBuddy.

Local ties: Why the fight in Ukraine is deeply personal for some people in coastal Maryland, Delaware

Scars of war: Maryland professor with Ukrainian roots has witnessed it, now has to again

De Haan stressed that one of the focuses now should be on reducing gas consumption.

Taking simple steps like checking tire pressure and slowing down on the highway to increase fuel efficiency can have “profound impact.”

“This is when Americans need to band together to cut our fuel consumption. That is really the only thing that we can do at this moment,” De Haan said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Gas prices going up in Maryland: Is there any relief in sight?