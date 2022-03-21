Is a trade in the works?

Aaron Boone/Sean Manaea/Josh Donaldson Treated Image

The Yankees’ spring training schedule is in full swing, as they’re set to cram many exhibition games in during this shortened period before Opening Day on April 7.

So, while it’s not a mad dash to the regular season, there’s still a sense of urgency by all teams to evaluate quickly and set their rosters up for the marathon ahead.

For the Yanks, it’s pretty easy in most places when you look at the roster sheet. But is that roster done? Will Brian Cashman pull out another trade with multiple players still out there for dealing?

Let’s take our first crack at predicting the 26-man roster Aaron Boone will be primed with to start the year…

Starting 9

1. 2B DJ LeMahieu

2. 1B Anthony Rizzo

3. RF Aaron Judge

4. LF Joey Gallo

5. DH Giancarlo Stanton

6. 3B Josh Donaldson

7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

8. CF Aaron Hicks

9. C Kyle Higashioka

This is in no particular order, but it doesn’t come without a few questions like what if Hicks isn’t ready to handle every day in center field again? And are the Yanks entirely content with Higashioka being their everyday catcher?

Maybe some moves by Cashman down the road will show us so, but as of right now, this is the lineup Boone should be putting in most nights. The top one through six, no matter how you put it, is very lethal — if they can consistently hit this time around. That’s going to be a big storyline this season, as the Yanks don’t want to slump to start the year as they did in 2021.

Starting Rotation

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Sean Manaea

3. Jameson Taillon

4. Luis Severino

5. Jordan Montgomery

I really think Cash needs to make a move for another starter. He saw what happened last year when he went with high-risk, high-reward signings like Taillon and Corey Kluber. Injuries and inconsistencies followed.

Taillon did, however, have a solid second half before his ankle injury occurred late in the season and forced him to get surgery after trying to pitch through it. But after that and Montgomery, Severino is a big question mark having not pitched much. Domingo German is also hurt already this spring.

Perhaps Luis Gil can take on a more prominent role in 2022. Or maybe it’s Nestor Cortes Jr. again to save the day with quality innings. But again, are we going to leave that up to chance or go with someone else like Manaea here? The Yanks are said to be interested in his trade market. He’s got one year left before becoming a free agent, so we’ll see what an eventual price tag would look like for him.

But if landed, he’s a solid number two behind Cole that fortifies a rotation pitching in what will most likely be the toughest division in baseball this season.

Bullpen

1. LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

2. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (set up/closer)

3. RHP Chad Green

4. RHP Clay Holmes

5. LHP Lucas Luetge

6. LHP Wandy Peralta

7. RHP Luis Gil

8. LHP Joely Rodriguez

This will likely be Boone’s toughest assignment these next couple weeks. The Yanks have some very solid arms in the bullpen, many of which are young up-and-comers.

For example, I like Gil to pitch well enough in Tampa to not go to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when camp breaks. He pitched in some high leverage situations as a starter last year, and I believe he can be someone versatile for Boone to come in and through heat with control.

The Yanks also loved what Holmes had to offer last year, so he stays. Peralta and Rodriguez were also good acquisitions that just fit well in the Bronx.

Others like Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, Stephen Ridings and Luis Medina will also be vying for these spots.

Bench

1. OF Brett Gardner

2. INF Gleyber Torres

3. C Ben Rortvedt

4. UTIL Miguel Andujar

Yup, he’s back. I can’t sit here and not think that the Yanks want Gardner back with Hicks too big of a question.

And yes, it’s weird to see Torres on the bench, but as I’ve written recently, it’s really hard to see him bot being the odd man out for the Yanks considering their deal with the Twins for Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa.

Rortvedt is hurt now, but the obvious backup that could platoon with Higashioka. Finally, Andujar’s bat is going to win the Yanks over as someone who could pinch hit any given time. Tim Locastro‘s speed is something else that could be of use, but I think Cash and Boone are willing to give Miggy one more shot at staying up with the team.