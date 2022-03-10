Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

If there’s anything that gets our hackles up, it’s stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high.

But that’s just the case at the moment, as a U.S.-lead boycott of Russian crude exports translates to a lack of the massive supply of fuel — five to seven million barrels sold globally per day–that the U.S. typically has access to.

Today’s national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Considering that only a month ago it was $3.46, that’s a steep jump, and it could keep rising.

