Irvine Welsh’s ‘Crime’ Adaptation Heads To ITVX – The Hamden Journal

The second season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime adaptation will be one of the first shows to launch on ITV’s new streamer ITVX.

The show will premiere on ITVX many months before being given a linear slot on the main channel as part of ITV’s digital-first strategy.

Series one was commissioned by ITV streamer BritBox and will be given a free premiere on ITVX ahead of the second series launch.

BritBox is effectively being folded into ITVX shortly as a paid-for service, which was revealed earlier this month following ITV’s full-year results.

Crime joins darkly comic series Passenger from Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan as one of the early ITVX shows.

Crime, from Trainspotting writer Welsh and co-written by Dean Cavanagh, follows Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott), settling back into life with Edinburgh’s serious crimes team after recovering from the breakdown caused by his last investigation. When a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case which quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer.

Crime is produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV. Buccaneer Media is in partnership with Canada’s Cineflix Media, who will be responsible for the international distribution of the drama.