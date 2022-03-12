Irons used by the top 10 golfers in strokes gained approach the green

Two weeks ago, we revealed the drivers being used by the golfers who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, a critical statistic for success. However, if there is a stat that holds even more value for the game’s elite players, it is strokes gained approach the green.

Sure, everyone wants to hole more putts and get more distance off the tee, but pros have accepted the notion, based on analytics, that the more birdie chances you have, the lower your scores will go, even if you are not a great putter. Distance off the tee can help, but accuracy and consistency from the fairway with your irons will translate into birdie chances and keep big numbers off your scorecard.

Below is a list of the players who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach the green, along with the irons they currently play.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

10. Justin Thomas, 0.771

Titleist 621.JT irons

Justin Thomas’ Titleist 621.JT irons (Titleist)

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4) and Titleist 621.JT (5-9) prototype irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

9. Viktor Hovland, 0.783

Viktor Hovland’s Ping irons

Viktor Hovland’s Ping irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Ping i210 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 85X Hybrid shaft, (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts

8. Luke Donald, 0.792

Mizuno Pro 221 irons

Mizuno Pro 221 irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Mizuno Pro 225 (3), 223 (4), 221 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Mizuno Pro 225: $1,321 at GlobalGolf / $1,311.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

7. Russell Knox, 0.819

Russell Knox’s Srixon irons

Russell Knox’s Srixon irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Srixon ZX5 (4), ZX7 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Srixon ZX5: $1,137.99 at GlobalGolf / at PGA Tour Superstore

Srixon ZX7: $1,137.99 at GlobalGolf / at PGA Tour Superstore

Story continues

6. Russell Henley, 0.889

Russell Henley’s Titleist irons

Russell Henley’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Titleist T100 (2019) (4-6), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts, (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

5. Tom Hoge, 0.891

Tom Hoge’s Titleist irons

Tom Hoge’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (4), 620 MB (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Titleist 620 CB iron set: $1,399 at GlobalGolf

Titleist 620 MB irons: $175 each at PGA Tour Superstore

4. Collin Morikawa, 0.915

Collin Morikawa’s TaylorMade irons

Collin Morikawa’s TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: TaylorMade P-770 (4), P-7MC (5-6), P-730 (7-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

TaylorMade P-770: $1,179 at GlobalGolf / $175 each at PGA Tour Superstore

3. Daniel Berger, 0.927

Daniel Berger’s TaylorMade irons

Daniel Berger’s TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Callaway Apex (3), TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Callaway Apex irons: $1,294.99 at GlobalGolf / PGA Tour Superstore

2 Jon Rahm, 1.058

Jon Rahm’s Callaway equipment

Jon Rahm’s Callaway equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

1. Will Zalatoris, 1.102

Will Zalatoris’ Titleist irons

Will Zalatoris’ Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), with Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 130 shaft, T100 (2019) (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Titleist T200: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / PGA Tour Superstore

Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

1

1