‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Cooked Up At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Iron Chef is back in the kitchen after Netflix cooked up a deal to bring back the classic food format.

The streamer has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a reboot of the series that had a couple of incarnations in the U.S. including a Food Network series that featured the likes of Bobby Flay, Mario Batali and Wolfgang Puck.

Netflix has had previous success rebooting linear formats – arguably its biggest non-scripted hit has been Queer Eye, which is based on the Bravo series.

The series, which is expected to be dished up later this year, is based on a Japanese format from Fuji Television Network. It has been handed an eight-episode order.

The culinary competition, considered one of the toughest gastronomic challenges that chefs can face, will feature five new Iron Chefs, who will welcome Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever “Iron Legend.”

The series comes from Keller Productions in association with 3 Ball Productions. Eytan Keller, who started working on Food Network’s Iron Chef America as exec producer in 2004 before assuming directorial responsibilities, directs and exec produces.

Daniel Calin, who has worked on shows including MasterChef, Top Chef and Nailed It! and exec produced its recent cooking competition The American Barbecue Showdown, is showrunner and exec producer. 3 Ball’s Ross Weintraub also exec produces.

3 Ball is behind series such as CBS’s upcoming reality competition Come Dance With Me and Amazon’s Tampa Baes.

It marks a high-profile return for the format, which has been adapted around the world. Iron Chef USA debuted in 2001 with William Shatner as host. But it was Food Network’s 2004 series Iron Chef America that ran for 12 seasons, ending in 2014, before returning in 2018 for a 13th season and an Iron Chef Showdown special.

Iron Chefs included Flay, Batali and Puck as well as the likes of Michael Symon, Jose Garces, Marc Forgione, Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli and Stephanie Izard.

