Irish Comedy ‘Deadly Cuts’ Sells To US, Australia, Spain, South Africa – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Myriad Pictures has licensed Irish comedy Deadly Cuts to Level 33 Entertainment for distribution in North America.

The company will release the film on March 17, 2022, to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.

Written and directed by Irish director Rachel Carey, and filmed on location in Ireland, the dark comedy is set in a working-class hair salon where young stylists Stacey, Gemma, Chantelle, along with boss Michelle become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community.

Starring are Angeline Ball (The Commitments), Victoria Smurfit (The Beach), Ericka Roe (Herself), Lauren Larkin, and Shauna Higgins (A Date for Mad Mary).

Additional deals have closed in Australia/New Zealand (Rialto Distribution), South Africa (Mnet), and Spain (Media Solution Partners).

Following its Ireland release on October 8th, the film ranked in third place on its opening weekend behind No Time To Die and The Addams Family 2. The movie was the highest-grossing comedy by an Irish female director in 20 years. The picture also opened in the top ten at the UK box office. Wildcard Distribution is handling the release in Ireland and UK.

Pic was produced by Auveen Lush, Ciara Appelbe and Liz Gill. O’Sullivan Productions Ltd produced in association with Fís Éireann /Screen Ireland, The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Virgin Media.

Myriad Pictures President and CEO Kirk D’Amico said: “We are very pleased to be working with Andreas Olavarria and his team at Level 33 again. We think that their plans to focus initially on Irish-American audiences with this delightful female comedy is the right strategy. We hope that the film will also connect with a wider audience who will appreciate and root for the stylish women in this Dublin hair salon.”

“It’s always exciting to discover new filmmaking talent and Rachel Carey is another great example of a writer-director to watch in the coming years,” added Andreas Olavarria Level 33 Entertainment President and CEO. “We’re grateful to Kirk and the team at Myriad for entrusting us with this bold and hilarious film, and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with audiences across North America.”