Irina Shayk’s Friend Seemingly Unveils Statue of Her and Bradley Cooper’s Daughter

It looks like Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have got a cutie on their hands!

And it seems that fashion designer Riccardo Tisci agrees, as he shared an adorable tribute to his friend Irina and what appears to be her 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who she shares with Bradley. On March 18, Riccardo posted several images of what appeared to be a 3D-printed figurine of himself posing with the 36-year-old supermodel and her child.

The photorealistic statuette showed a blonde little girl holding the hands of two adults made in the likeness of Riccardo and Irina. It also featured the tiny tot wearing a Burberry scarf in an apparent nod to Riccardo, who is the luxury label’s chief creative officer.

“Family is always Family,” Riccardo wrote on his Instagram, tagging Irina. “#loveyou.”

The supermodel commented with 36 red heart emojis, adding, “love u And Fanny bag action.”

Many of Riccardo’s followers also couldn’t seem to get enough of the figurine. “Omg this is so cool,” Bella Hadid gushed, while Lily Aldridge wrote in the comments section, “So sweet.”

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Romance Rewind

Added British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, “This the best thing Inhave [sic] seen in a long time.”

riccardotisci17 / instagram

Irina and Bradley, 46, welcomed Lea—their first child together—in March 2017. The pair broke up in 2019 after four years together.

Since then, the two parents have implemented “a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her,” a source told E! News in March 2020.

“They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends,” the insider shared at the time. “They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her.”

Last year, Irina posted for the first time on Instagram a photo of her daughter, crediting Bradley for the sweet snapshot. In the picture, their little girl—with a penchant for the color pink—was seen standing just barely in frame as she tugged on her mother’s hand.

In an interview with Elle published in March 2021, Irina called her ex “the most amazing dad” and spoke about how they have been raising their child. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” she said. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”