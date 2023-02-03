Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner – The Hamden Journal

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

The report, received by The Hamden Journal, also noted Cara was diabetic.

The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song.

Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for the lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals.

Her Grammy wins included Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female and Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special, both for “What A Feeling.”

Mike Fleming contributed to this report.